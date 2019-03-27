|
|
Barbara (Burkhardt) McLean passed away on March 16, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was a 1958 graduate of Kenwood High and was active in Middle River Baptist Church.
She was wife to Robert McLean for 60 years, mother of Robert Jr., Joy Blickenstaff, Karen Simmons, Lisa Scott, and a grandmother and great grandmother; sister of Charlotte Cochran, Judy McDade, the late William Burkhardt Jr. and Linda Blevins. Her parents were William and Amonda Burkhardt.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends on March 30, 11 a.m. at Middle River Baptist Church. A "bring a side dish or dessert" reception will follow in the church gym.
Published in The Avenue News on Mar. 28, 2019