Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Benjamin C. Hoffman

Benjamin C. Hoffman Obituary
On February 21, 2019, Benjamin C. Hoffman, devoted father of Albert J. Hoffman and his wife Claudia; and the late Krista Hoffman; cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Andrew; loving brother of Albert Hoffman Jr. and his wife Marion; the late Marion Hoffman and her husband Jaslow; Connie Stahl and Joseph Hoffman.
A private cremation was held. Arrangements by the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time.
Published in The Avenue News on Feb. 28, 2019
