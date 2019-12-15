Home

Betty Jean (Landis) Cohea


1934 - 2019
Betty Jean (Landis) Cohea Obituary
Betty Jean Cohea of Essex, MD. passed away in the early morning hours of December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Milton W. Cohea. Also preceded in death by her parents Mabel E. Landis VanDevender and Lanty W. Landis; sister Anna L. Oyler and her husband Robert; nephew John W. Kenney; and brother in law Beverly C. Kenney. She is survived by her sister Myree L. Kenney; her nieces Patricia W. Roseberry and her husband Gill, and Carmella Combs and her daughter Dana; Tracy B. Kenney, and her special friend and caregiver, Tim Keller. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in memory of Betty J. Cohea. By her request there will be no viewing or funeral. A private interment will be at a later date.
Published in The Avenue News on Dec. 19, 2019
