On November 16, 2020, Charles E. Law Jr., beloved husband of Linda Joyce Law (nee Sistek), and the late Marie Law; devoted father of Michael S. Law and his wife Barbara; loving stepfather of Michael J. Mrok and his wife Jenn; cherished grandfather of Brian, Brittany, Andrew, and Owen; dear great-grandfather of Ian, Carson, Landon, Brielle, and Skylar. Also survived by a host of other loving family members and friends.
A private graveside service will be held. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The American Heart Association
Arrangements by family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.