1/
Charles E. Law Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 16, 2020, Charles E. Law Jr., beloved husband of Linda Joyce Law (nee Sistek), and the late Marie Law; devoted father of Michael S. Law and his wife Barbara; loving stepfather of Michael J. Mrok and his wife Jenn; cherished grandfather of Brian, Brittany, Andrew, and Owen; dear great-grandfather of Ian, Carson, Landon, Brielle, and Skylar. Also survived by a host of other loving family members and friends.

A private graveside service will be held. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The American Heart Association. Arrangements by family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.

www.bruzdzinski.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Avenue News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue ~ Essex
Baltimore, MD 21221
410-686-4888
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved