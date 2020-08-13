Passed away on 08/10/20 at the age of 87. She was the wife of the late Joseph Dobry for over 60 years. Delores is survived by her 3 children, Linda Dobry Cresta, John Dobry and his wife Nancy, and Francine Fox and her husband Bill. Her grandsons Joseph and Ryan Cresta, William Fox, and granddaughter, Jennifer Fox. Also, 4 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter. Delores also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved and cared so much to her.
Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to Alzheimer's Asso. (act.alz.org
