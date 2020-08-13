1/1
Delores (Behrens) Dobry
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on 08/10/20 at the age of 87. She was the wife of the late Joseph Dobry for over 60 years. Delores is survived by her 3 children, Linda Dobry Cresta, John Dobry and his wife Nancy, and Francine Fox and her husband Bill. Her grandsons Joseph and Ryan Cresta, William Fox, and granddaughter, Jennifer Fox. Also, 4 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter. Delores also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved and cared so much to her.

Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to Alzheimer's Asso. (act.alz.org)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Avenue News on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved