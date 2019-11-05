|
Dr Edmond Arber Cocks (Verpillot) D.V.M. Born 4/21/1939 in Bergen County, NJ Died suddenly and unexpectedly on October 15, 2019 in Fallston, MD. He was 80 years old. He grew up in Newburgh, NY with his sister, the late Jeannie Slocum. Dr. Cocks attended Newburgh Free Academy where he was a member of the football team and graduated in the class of 1957. Told by school counselors that he was not college material, he defied their recommendations and attended Springfield College where he played football before a knee injury ended his career. He realized his dream after two years at Springfield when he moved on to attend the University of Illinois enrolled in the pre vet/veterinary medicine program. Originally planning to work with large animals, a year in the large animal clinic put that career path to bed and he settled into small animal care. After college the Army brought him to Baltimore, Edgewood more specifically, and after a brief stay in Chicago, he settled back into Baltimore where first worked at Dundalk Animal Hospital on Wise Ave. before he owned and operated the Pulaski Veterinary Clinic from 6/1/1972 through 6/2002. He grew the practice from a small one room office on the lower level of a three story house, to a state of the art full service Veterinary Hospital that served the community proudly for many years. He loved his work!
Dr Cocks is survived by his two Sons, Robert and Daniel, Robert's wife Dayna and their two children Riley (13) and Raychel (10), and Daniel's Daughter Isabella (10), and of course his beloved cat Mikey. A memorial service and celebration of Life are pending.
Published in The Avenue News on Nov. 14, 2019