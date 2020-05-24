Eleanora T. "Nonie" (Cataldi) Foster
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanora T. Foster, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on May 21, 2020 in her home. She was 78 years of age. Eleanora was born in Baltimore, MD, to Samuel David Cataldi and Eleanor Josephine Ash Cataldi. She was the devoted mother of Jeffrey Foster and his wife Sonya, of Apollo Beach, FL, adored grandmother of Thomas Foster and his wife Nicole of North East, Md, Jayla-Rae Foster of Essex MD, and Gabrielle Foster of Apollo Beach, FL, and sister of Joseph Cataldi and his wife Dottie of Brogue, PA, and the late Samuel Cataldi. To her loved ones, she is joyfully remembered as "Nonie".

Nonie worked for many years as the Meat and Deli Manager at Food A Rama Grocery Store in Baltimore, MD. She later worked as an EEG tech at the University of Maryland Medical Center until her retirement. Nonie was very adventurous and energetic. She loved going to Ocean City, Maryland with her family and friends. She loved taking care of her family and doting on her grandchildren. In her later years, you could always find her browsing catalogs, watching re-runs of her favorite movies, or on the phone catching up with everyone.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 1-3 and 5-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be webcasted at 8PM, via Facebook @ZellmanFuneralHome, or www.zellmanfuneralhome.com. Interment will be held on a later date at Baltimore National Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Avenue News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved