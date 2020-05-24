Eleanora T. Foster, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on May 21, 2020 in her home. She was 78 years of age. Eleanora was born in Baltimore, MD, to Samuel David Cataldi and Eleanor Josephine Ash Cataldi. She was the devoted mother of Jeffrey Foster and his wife Sonya, of Apollo Beach, FL, adored grandmother of Thomas Foster and his wife Nicole of North East, Md, Jayla-Rae Foster of Essex MD, and Gabrielle Foster of Apollo Beach, FL, and sister of Joseph Cataldi and his wife Dottie of Brogue, PA, and the late Samuel Cataldi. To her loved ones, she is joyfully remembered as "Nonie".
Nonie worked for many years as the Meat and Deli Manager at Food A Rama Grocery Store in Baltimore, MD. She later worked as an EEG tech at the University of Maryland Medical Center until her retirement. Nonie was very adventurous and energetic. She loved going to Ocean City, Maryland with her family and friends. She loved taking care of her family and doting on her grandchildren. In her later years, you could always find her browsing catalogs, watching re-runs of her favorite movies, or on the phone catching up with everyone.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 1-3 and 5-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be webcasted at 8PM, via Facebook @ZellmanFuneralHome, or www.zellmanfuneralhome.com. Interment will be held on a later date at Baltimore National Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Avenue News on May 24, 2020.