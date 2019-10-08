|
Sadly, on September 13th 2019, Eric W. Gilliland at age 42 passed away. Eric is survived by three children, Brandon W. Gilliland, Logan D. Gilliland, and Hope L. Gilliland; loving son of Letitia A. Bogie and stepfather David C. Bogie and the late Jimmy D. Gilliland Sr; dear brother of Jimmy D. Gilliland Jr, Michael A. Gilliland and wife, Lisa and Bruce L. Gilliland; dear stepbrother of Jason C. Bogie and wife, Nancy, Sarah A. Knoerlein and husband, William and the late David S. Bogie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Eric will truly be missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at The First Church of God, 1001 Middle River Road Baltimore Maryland 21220 on Saturday October 19,2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Avenue News on Oct. 17, 2019