Erma Mae (Craig) Fischer


1929 - 2019
On November 29, 2019, Erma Mae Fischer (nee Craig), beloved wife of the late Frederick Fischer Jr.; devoted mother of Bonny Glenn and her husband Joe, and Frederick Fischer III and his wife Brenda; cherished grandmother of Rachel Smith, Stephanie Lamont, Joseph Glenn Jr., and Frederick Fischer IV, and their significant others. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of other loving members and friends.

Services were held at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. Interment Gardens Of Faith Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD. 21093 or .
Published in The Avenue News on Dec. 5, 2019
