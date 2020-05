02/24/1935 - 05/01/2020



MY CHAINS ARE GONE, I'VE BEEN SET FREE



MY GOD, MY SAVIOR HAS RANSOMED ME



Born to Carmine Dominic Danesie and Elsie Mae Nelson.



Evelyn was a devoted mother to her four children and a mother to any child in need. She was born and raised right here in Essex, MD.



She is survived by her children: Beverly Rehan Meiswinkel & Bill; Steven Rehan & Rhonda; Debbie Warnick & Tom; Gary Rehan & Debbie.



Her grandchildren: Dawn Blanchard, Raymond Hassett, Wayne Rehan, Stacey Rehan Mccroskey, Brittany & Brandy Rehan, Gary & Jessica Warnick.



Her great grandchildren: Kasey, Vincent, Makenna, Sophia, Jordan, R.J., Aiden, Jolieezia, Tristan and Kensley.



Loving Aunt to Toni Marie Danesie Romriell.



Loving sister to John Danesie.



Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.



