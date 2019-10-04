Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Rodkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Rodkey


1946 - 2019
Send Flowers
Evelyn Rodkey Obituary
ESSEX - On September 23, 2019, Evelyn L. Rodkey passed away after a two-year battle with heart disease. She was born on 5/28/46 in Somerset, PA. She graduated from Somerset Area High School in 1964. She moved to Baltimore in the late 1960's. She worked in the health care industry until 2013 when she retired.

A graveside service has been scheduled for Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Laurel Section, 7225 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224. A celebration of life will follow the service.
Published in The Avenue News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.