ESSEX - On September 23, 2019, Evelyn L. Rodkey passed away after a two-year battle with heart disease. She was born on 5/28/46 in Somerset, PA. She graduated from Somerset Area High School in 1964. She moved to Baltimore in the late 1960's. She worked in the health care industry until 2013 when she retired.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Laurel Section, 7225 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224. A celebration of life will follow the service.
Published in The Avenue News on Oct. 10, 2019