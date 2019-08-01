Home

Sacred Heart of Jesus
106 N Dorcas St
Lewistown, PA 17044
(717) 447-0207
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heller Hoenstein Funeral Home
200 N Main St
Lewistown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
106 N Dorcas St
Lewistown, PA
1922 - 2019
Florence Knepp Obituary
On July 29th, 2019, Florence Catherine Knepp, 97 devoted wife of Rudolph Knepp (deceased), beloved mother of three children, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren passed away after a short illness.

Florence was born in Lewistown, Pa., along with 10 brothers and sisters. Surviving siblings include: Eva Roddy, Louise Hughes, and William Lennartz.



A Catholic Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 on Tuesday, August 6th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 106 N Dorcas St. ,Lewistown, PA 17044. Prior to Mass, the family will receive friends and family between 9 and 11 AM at the Heller Hoenstein Funeral Home on 200 N Main St, Lewistown, PA 17044.
Published in The Avenue News on Aug. 8, 2019
