Frank Glen Burleson, 81, passed at home in Elizabethton, TN, on January 28, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Fuller Yankowski Burleson, and was born in Glen Ayre, NC.

He was the son of the late Hershel and Mae Burleson. In addition, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Clyde Burleson, Carl Burleson, Charles Burleson; and his sisters: Pauline Burleson, Frances Burleson, Gerry Nebinger and Jean Maye.

Frank is survived by his brother, George Burleson and George's wife Diane; his sisters: Louise Hoffman and Marge McCardel. Frank is also survived by his stepson, Charles "Chuck" Hicks; and numerous nephews and nieces that loved him dearly.

Frank was very devoted to his family and enjoyed family gatherings. His upbringing by his family (most especially his Mother) he learned to be a gentle, kind and respectful person and most definitely a gentleman at all times.

Frank was a former Owner/Operator with his brother George of the Club Snafu and Cottage Inn for many years in Middle River, MD, where they were very well thought of by their patrons and friends. Frank was also an avid golfer during this time playing in many tournaments with his friends at Rocky Point, Myrtle Beach and California.

In 1993, Frank and Mary moved to Florida where they resided for 25 years. Frank worked at Publix for 20+ years in Florida and was well loved for his gentleman demeanor and his work ethics. Finally, Frank and Mary retired and moved to their retirement home in the mountains of Elizabethton, TN. Frank loved and enjoyed visiting Roan Mountain and the various other areas nearby.

There will be a memorial service for Frank at a future date in White Marsh, MD, when all family members can attend.

Frank was loved by everyone and will be missed immensely. Published in The Avenue News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary