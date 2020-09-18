1/
Frank W. "Bo" Ernst Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank (Bo) William Ernst Sr., formerly of Essex, MD, retired in Ocean Pines, MD departed this world on Monday, September 14, 2020.

He was an avid outdoorsman.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Doris Mae Ernst, nee Schultze; two children, Frank William Ernst, Jr. and his wife Leane and Dana L. Ernst; six grandchildren, Chelsea Leigh, Brianna Leigh, and Dalton Tyler Ernst, and Emma Caroline, Timothy Bryce and Sarah Grace Youngmann. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles (Peck) Ernst, Melvin Ernst, and Ardra Collins.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise L. Ernst.

Interment is private. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Avenue News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved