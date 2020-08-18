1/
Genevieve Schafer
On August 4, 2020 Genevieve I. Schafer; beloved wife of the late Charles T. Schafer, Sr.; devoted mother of Michael Joseph Schafer, Sr., and the late Diane Tindall and Charles Schafer, Jr.; loving grandmother of Michael Tindall, Matthew Tindall, Amber Schafer, Michael Schafer, AJ Schafer, and Taylor Schafer; great-grandmother of Gabrielle Tindall, Jacob Tindall, Liam Tindall, Ryan Tindall, Piper Listen, Lucian Listen, and Irving Listen; dear sister of the late Bernice Martenczuk, Anna, Dominic, Frances, Alexander, and Joseph Miskiel.

A visitation will be held at the Shrine of the Little Flower Church, 3500 Belair Rd., Baltimore MD 21213, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 9:00-10:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Avenue News on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
