Genevieve Schafer

On August 4, 2020 Genevieve I. Schafer; beloved wife of the late Charles T. Schafer, Sr.; devoted mother of Michael Joseph Schafer, Sr., and the late Diane Tindall and Charles Schafer, Jr.; loving grandmother of Michael Tindall, Matthew Tindall, Amber Schafer, Michael Schafer, AJ Schafer, and Taylor Schafer; great-grandmother of Gabrielle Tindall, Jacob Tindall, Liam Tindall, Ryan Tindall, Piper Listen, Lucian Listen, and Irving Listen; dear sister of the late Bernice Martenczuk, Anna, Dominic, Frances, Alexander, and Joseph Miskiel.



A visitation will be held at the Shrine of the Little Flower Church, 3500 Belair Rd., Baltimore MD 21213, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 9:00-10:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.



