George H. Blanton III, 64, of Baltimore, MD, died peacefully at UMMC Shock Trauma on October 19th, 2019. He and his twin sister, Anita Hiltz, came into this world making medical history as the first double breach birth at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Throughout his career he worked as a board and computer draftsman. He had a beautiful baritone voice and a laugh that made everyone else laugh. In his death, He went on to be with the Lord Jesus Christ in heaven. He gave his body to science to improve medical training and research.
Families whose family members are taken to Shock Trauma suffer from Shock themselves and have many sudden expenses traveling back and forth to see their family member. It is our desire to pass it forward. We ask that you please make parking grants available to the immediate family member who makes decisions for each Shock Trauma patient: wife, husband, sister, brother, or legal guardian, etc. Just for information purposes: Parking passes are $37.50 for 2 weeks and $75.00 per month, but please contribute whatever you can afford. Please make checks payable to:
The UMMS Foundation and mark it "Parking Grants." Mail your check to:
UMMS Foundation
110 South Paca Street, 9th Floor
Baltimore, MD 21201
Published in The Avenue News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019