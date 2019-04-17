Gloria Marie Justice, 84, of Rehoboth Beach, DE passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 18, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, daughter of the late Otto and Marie Morgan Illian.

Mrs. Justice along with her husband owned and operated Glorie's Place Restaurant for 30 years, retiring in 1997. Mrs. Justice was a member of VFW Post 17 Lewes Auxiliary; member of American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary; Life Member Ocean View VFW; and member of the Lewes Moose Lodge. She also enjoyed cooking and having friends and family over for her delicious meals.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Janice Dick; and her siblings: Ferdinand Illian, Otto Illian, Charles Illian and Lillian Powichroski.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles L. Justice Sr.; her children: James Curtis, Donna Moore, Mona Bream; her grandchildren: Christie Moore-Fitzpatrick, Charles Moore Jr., Keith Bream, James Dick, Tammy Dick; and her step-children: Charles Justice Jr., Teresa Vankirk and Nancy Justice.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, April 29, 11 a.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE. Interment will be private. Published in The Avenue News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary