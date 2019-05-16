|
|
Jeanette M. Dumer, 81, of Waterfall, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. She was born on Sunday, Dec. 26, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Raymond and the late Georgia (Martinak) Porter. Jeanette was married to the late Gene Dumer who passed away on Nov. 14, 1997. Jeanette was an Avon Representative for 40+ years until she retired.
Jeanette is survived by two sons: Leo (husband of Estelle) Jones, of Hustontown, PA; Thomas Cochran, of Waterfall, PA; two grandchildren: Stephanna Cochran (daughter of the late Dodie Price), Destiny Martz; and one great grandaughter, Gabriella Martz. She is also survived by one sister, Joan Nickel, of Baltimore, MD.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene Dumer; one son, Stephen Jones; and one brother, Raymond N. Porter.
Published in The Avenue News on May 16, 2019