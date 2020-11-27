On November 26, 2020, John E. Davis Jr., beloved husband of the late Margaret Davis (nee Pyles); loving son of the late John and Martha Davis (nee Anderson); dear brother of Cynthia Parsram and her husband Khusial, Barry Davis, Myra Molicka, and the late Ward Davis; cherished uncle of Davenand Parsram and his wife Shannon, Seeta Wicklein and her husband Chad, Devica Rodriguez, Joseph Molicka, Amber Makowski and her husband Jason, and the late Sarah Molicka. Also survived by a host of other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service was held at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Feline Rescue Association, P.O. Box 1285, Owings Mills, MD. 21117, or www.baltimorecats.org
. Arrangements by the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.