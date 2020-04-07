Home

Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Joseph Daniel Malone Obituary
On April 3, 2020 Joseph Daniel Malone passed away. He was a life long resident of the Essex/Middle River area. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Joe was predeceased by his wife Peggy and more recently Marguerite, his daughter Kelly and grandson Justin. He is survived by his two sons Joseph and Jason, two brothers George and Chuck; Grandchildren Courtney, Megan, Jade, Jason Mathew, Autumn Rose, Andrew and Melody; Great-grandchildren Layla and Skyler; Step-children Steven Ayers, Shelly Ayers and Linda Elston; Step-grandchildren Stephanie Ayers and Johnathon Bodkins.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Joe at a future date. Visit www.connellyfuneralhome.com for updates.
Published in The Avenue News on Apr. 9, 2020
