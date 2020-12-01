On November 30, 2020 Josephine Mary Bruzdzinski (nee Schaech); beloved wife of the late James E. Bruzdzinski; devoted mother of Louise Doherty and her husband Dr. Kevin Doherty, and James Bruzdzinski and his wife Lisbeth Bruzdzinski; loving grandmother of Kate Doherty and her fiancé Stephen Mattlin, Bryan Doherty, and Elyse Bruzdzinski; dear sister of Joseph and Joann Schaech, Laura Anne Schaech, and the late Mary Gordon; loving sister in law of Alvina Reed, and Richard and Gloria Bruzdzinski. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving family members, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, 10201 Bird River Road, Middle River, MD. 21220, on Friday at 9am. A Memorial Mass will be held privately in the near future. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for June 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The National Eagle Scout Association, www.nesa.org
, or The Shriners Hospital for Children
, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org
. Arrangements by the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.