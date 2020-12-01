1/1
Josephine M. (Schaech) Bruzdzinski
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 30, 2020 Josephine Mary Bruzdzinski (nee Schaech); beloved wife of the late James E. Bruzdzinski; devoted mother of Louise Doherty and her husband Dr. Kevin Doherty, and James Bruzdzinski and his wife Lisbeth Bruzdzinski; loving grandmother of Kate Doherty and her fiancé Stephen Mattlin, Bryan Doherty, and Elyse Bruzdzinski; dear sister of Joseph and Joann Schaech, Laura Anne Schaech, and the late Mary Gordon; loving sister in law of Alvina Reed, and Richard and Gloria Bruzdzinski. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving family members, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, 10201 Bird River Road, Middle River, MD. 21220, on Friday at 9am. A Memorial Mass will be held privately in the near future. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for June 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The National Eagle Scout Association, www.nesa.org, or The Shriners Hospital for Children, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org. Arrangements by the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Avenue News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Holly Hill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue ~ Essex
Baltimore, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved