Karen Marie (Hock) Springston
1955 - 2020
May 19, 1955-May 16, 2020

On May 16, 2020, Karen Marie Springston (nee Hock); beloved mother of Justin Lee Springston (Lindsey) and grandmother of Jaiden and Joshua Springston; devoted daughter of James N. Hock, Sr. (d. 2019) and Barbara Calvert Hock; loving sister of James N. Hock Jr. (Joanne), Kathy Willis (John), Bonnie Wohlfort (Philip), Diane Hock (Russell Shea), Barbara Solomon (Daniel) and Therese Workmeister (James); adoring aunt of 17 and great-aunt of nine, quietly departed this earth.

She was born, raised and always lived in Essex, MD. Her greatest joy in life was being with her son and grandsons. She enjoyed celebrating milestones with her family and friends, gardening and cooking. Her chocolate eclairs were legendary as was her ham. Karen always shared her crops of vegetables; another lovely expression of her caring ways.

Karen was a proud graduate of Institute of Notre Dame (1973). She was a lifelong member of St. Clare's Catholic Church. She was the Front Office Secretary at Overlea High School where she dearly loved the staff and students.

A Celebration of Life honoring Karen will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Clare's Outreach, 714 Myrth Avenue, Essex, MD 21221 (www.saintclare.moonfruit.com) or Overlea High School 5401 Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206. Please reference that the donation is for a scholarship in Karen's name.

Funeral services provide by Marzullo Funeral Chapel, Baltimore MD.

Published in The Avenue News on May 18, 2020.
