On February 9, 2020 Lois Jean Gavazzi (nee Steele) devoted wife of Paul O. Gavazzi; beloved mother of Paul W. Gavazzi, Robert E. Gavazzi, Dianne L. Horney and the late Sandra L. Rollins.
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex on Friday from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 to 9:00 P.M.
Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Avenue News on Feb. 13, 2020