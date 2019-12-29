|
Suddenly passed away at 83 on Nov 26th 2019 with his family by his side. Born April 15, 1936 in Friars Hill, WV. He was a long time resident of Glen Arm MD. He served the Middle River area with Williams Automatic Transmissions for over 50yrs. Willie is survived by his devoted wife of 21yrs Paula Williams, 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Rise a glass of Jack Daniel's with family and friends of Willie as we say "until we meet again Old Friend." Condolences may be mailed to: Williams Family PO BOX 241 Glen Arm Md 21057
Published in The Avenue News on Jan. 2, 2020