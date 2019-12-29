Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Loynel Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loynel Delmore "Willie" Williams Sr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loynel Delmore "Willie" Williams Sr. Obituary
Suddenly passed away at 83 on Nov 26th 2019 with his family by his side. Born April 15, 1936 in Friars Hill, WV. He was a long time resident of Glen Arm MD. He served the Middle River area with Williams Automatic Transmissions for over 50yrs. Willie is survived by his devoted wife of 21yrs Paula Williams, 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Rise a glass of Jack Daniel's with family and friends of Willie as we say "until we meet again Old Friend." Condolences may be mailed to: Williams Family PO BOX 241 Glen Arm Md 21057
Published in The Avenue News on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loynel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -