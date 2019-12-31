|
|
On December 29, 2019, Margaret Bess Culver (nee George); beloved wife of Joseph Culver; devoted mother of Lisa Johnson, Joseph Culver Jr. and his wife Cristen, Stephanie Culver, and Elizabeth Culver; loving daughter of Margaret Rhinehart and the late Welch George; cherished grandmother of Justin Johnson, Kaylee Roth, Emily Johnson, Joseph Culver, Ryan Culver, and Carly Culver. Also survived by three sisters, and one brother.
Visitation and funeral services were held at the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36). Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may found at:
Published in The Avenue News on Jan. 9, 2020