|
|
Marilyn Gregoire (Risteen), 81, of White Marsh, MD, passed to her Eternal Home on Tuesday, March 3rd, at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD.
Marilyn was born in Everett, MA on December 24, 1938, a daughter of the late Frederick Risteen and Helen Risteen (Dunlea) and sister to the late Daniel Risteen. She attended Everett High School and graduated in 1956. Even though she left Everett in the 1970s to move to Virginia, Marilyn always loved her hometown and would often reminisce of her time in the Boston area. While in Virginia, she helped her son, Robert, start a sports memorabilia business. One of her favorite past times was helping to sort through the thousands of baseball cards that her son had collected. In Marilyn's life, she carried a maternal spirit with her. She was a loving mother and a devoted grandmother, providing care for several of her grandchildren through the years.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Susan Brancato and husband Charles of Fairfax, VA and their children William (Megan), Amanda (Edson Oliva) and Carolyn (Jason Cornwell); Kathleen Florest and her husband Richard of Franklin, MA and their children Richard (Megan), Michael (Kerri) and Steven (Samantha); Nancy Jones of North Beach, MD; sons Neil Gregoire and his wife Gina of Charlotte, NC and their daughter Leah (Matt Buckler); and Robert Gregoire and his wife Nancy of White Marsh, MD and their children Megan and Kayla. She also leaves 16 great-grandchildren who live across the United States. Marilyn is predeceased by her grandson, Joshua Gregoire of Charlotte, NC.
A memorial service will be held on March 28 at 11 am at the chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett followed by a graveside burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to Catholic Charities of Boston or to the .
Published in The Avenue News on Mar. 19, 2020