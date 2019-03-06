Melvin E. Monnett entered his eternal home on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the age of 90. Born in Ridgeley, WV, on Nov. 18, 1928 to the late Jeremiah F. and Martha E. (Chaney) Monnett.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret S., of nearly 69 years; son, Karl (Lisa) Monnett, of Middle River, MD; and daughter, Margie (Bob) Lengen, of Niagara Falls, NY. He was predeceased by a son, Gerald R. Monnett; his parents; and 12 siblings. Melvin had five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He worked for Operating Engineers Local 37 for many years before retiring in 1984.

He enjoyed time with family and friends and always looked forward to gatherings with all of them. He attended Rosedale Baptist Church until his declining health prevented him from going.

Services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m. at Rosedale Baptist Church, 9202 Philadelphia Road, Rosedale, MD, main auditorium.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Melvin's name to the .