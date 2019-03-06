Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Baptist Church
9202 Philadelphia Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosedale Baptist Church
9202 Philadelphia Road,
Rosedale, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Monnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin E. Monnett


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvin E. Monnett Obituary
Melvin E. Monnett entered his eternal home on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the age of 90. Born in Ridgeley, WV, on Nov. 18, 1928 to the late Jeremiah F. and Martha E. (Chaney) Monnett.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret S., of nearly 69 years; son, Karl (Lisa) Monnett, of Middle River, MD; and daughter, Margie (Bob) Lengen, of Niagara Falls, NY. He was predeceased by a son, Gerald R. Monnett; his parents; and 12 siblings. Melvin had five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He worked for Operating Engineers Local 37 for many years before retiring in 1984.
He enjoyed time with family and friends and always looked forward to gatherings with all of them. He attended Rosedale Baptist Church until his declining health prevented him from going.
Services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m. at Rosedale Baptist Church, 9202 Philadelphia Road, Rosedale, MD, main auditorium.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Melvin's name to the .
Published in The Avenue News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.