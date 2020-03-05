|
Robert B. Thompson (Bob) Korean War Vet VFW-6506
Bob Thompson a retired Social Security Adm. Computer systems analyst died February 16, 2020 at his home, he was 88 yrs. old. He was born and raised in Baltimore City, 25th St. and Loch Raven Rd area. The fourth child of William and Marie (nee: Haber) Thompson. His three brothers; William, Richard and Thomas passed away. He attended St. Ann's School at 22nd and Greenmount, Clifton Park 'JH' and Poly at North and Calvert.
In December 1951 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and sent to 16 weeks of infantry basic at Indiantown Gap, PA. Upon completion he then completed 6 weeks of Airborne Training at Ft. Benning, GA where he received his parachutist badge. Made 5 jumps then to the Lift Airborne at Ft. Campbell, KY, where he made 9 jumps. Bob was sent to Korea in March 1953 with the 8th Army, where he set-up mobile Morse-code radio stations along the future DMZ. He was awarded the following military declarations; Parachutist Badge, Good Conduct Metal, National Defenses Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with 1 bronze star indicating participation in battles or campaigns, United Nations Service Medal. Bob was discharged in December 1954.
He had five children by his first wife Jean Baker of Baltimore City. His son Richard passed away in 1994. In 1985 Bob married Antoinette (Toni) Michael who passed away in 1995. He is survived by two daughters, Margaret, Gladys and sons Robert S. John D. plus eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his loving friend Eleanor Apicella.
Published in The Avenue News on Mar. 12, 2020