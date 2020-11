Or Copy this URL to Share

On October 27, Robert Crunkilton passed away. He was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Nines), devoted father of Jennifer Hines her husband Jake Hines, and son, Kyle Crunkilton, dear brother of Terry and Ricky and the late Jeannie Friedel, cherished grandfather of Brynlee, Auden and the late Landon Hines. Also survived by his aunt, Pat Lumpkin, nephew Rick Rick and many cousins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store