Liberty, Thomas J,. 85 of Middle River, Maryland, passed away November 4, 2019. He was born March 2, 1934 in Bristol, PA, the oldest of nine children. He was preceded in death by his wife Eloise and brother Ralph. He was a storyteller and loved to talk to anyone that would listen. He had stories about his dredge days while working for American Dredging Company. He is survived by his eight children, Tom (Margie), Kathy (Stephen) Cantando, Robin (Linda), David (Michelle), Theresa (Rick) Hess, Marybeth, Michele (Dan) Giardino, and John (Mandy); his stepson and caregiver Derek (Melissa) Marmen. He is also survived by his siblings Jim (Jackie), MaryLee (Jack) McLaughlin, Gail (Dennis) Bicking, Johnny, Anthony (Carolyn), Cathy (Kevin) Scanlon, and Tina Thompson; and his sister-in-law Barbara. He also leaves twenty-two grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Avenue News on Nov. 21, 2019