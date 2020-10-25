Tiffany Anne "Tiff" Boyd was a homemaker and a career professional in the restaurant industry.



Tiffany was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on November 10, 1977 to Henry "Hank" Gamez and Rebecca Kirkbride. Tiffany died on October 22, 2020 in Baltimore, MD at the age of 42.



Tiffany was born a island baby and her love of the water started at six months of age as she learned to swim in a cove off Waimea Beach, Hawaii. Her love of the water never waned. On any given hot summer day throughout her life she could be found in a pool, lake or ocean. She was our mermaid.



Tiffany was a social butterfly who loved to attend parties, concerts and festivals. She cherished her friendships with her Abington schoolmates, her friends in Essex/Dundalk and her Laidback Lenny family.



Above all, Tiffany's greatest joy was being a wife to James Boyd, and the mother of Garrett Turner and Ava Boyd, and stepmother to Julian and Dakota Boyd; and grandmother to Alidia Lee, and grandmother-to-be to Adrianna Turner.



Tiffany was an amazing person, her light and love was unending.



She was selfless and made personal sacrifices to help those in need. She lovingly cared for her aging in-laws and for friends who were suffering with terminal illness.



Tiffany is survived by her husband James Boyd; father Henry Gamez; mother Rebecca Kirkbride; and sisters, Lauren "Lars" Kirkbride, Selena and Mireya Gamez.



Tiffany will be missed by all but will remain in our hearts forever.



