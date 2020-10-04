1/1
Timothy Hayes Mullinix
1948 - 2020
MULLINIX, TIMOTHY HAYES - February 9, 1948 - September 27, 2020. Timothy Mullinix, 72 years old, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. A long-time Perry Hall resident, Tim was a veteran of The United States Air Force, honorably discharged in March, 1971. Tim was a well-respected field engineer for over 30 years. Tim was known for his quick wit and good sense of humor. Tim loved movies, the Beatles and the Baltimore Ravens. Tim was a loving father and is survived by his three children, Kelly Mullinix, Riley Mullinix and Gregory Mullinix, daughter-in-law Corrina Donahue- Mullinix, and grandson, Grayson Mullinix. Tim is also survived by his wife and friend, Debbi Mullinix and his brother, Michael Mullinix, and his life-long friend, Ed Holm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Avenue News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
