Tony Shaw Obituary
On May 27, 2019, Tony Shaw, beloved husband of the late Jean Shaw; dad of Jim, Julie, and Jake; loving pop-pop of Jimmy, Elizabeth, Jamie, Zach, Brandon, and Sabrina; dear brother of Linda and Beat. He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle and Roy Shaw.
Tony served honorably in the Vietnam War and was retired from Middle River Aircraft Systems. He enjoyed hunting with his friends on the Eastern Shore.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. Interment: Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.
Published in The Avenue News on May 30, 2019
