Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vance Rawlings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vance Rawlings


1927 - 2019
Send Flowers
Vance Rawlings Obituary
Pete passed away on August 14, 2019, at the age of 92. He was a kind, gentle man who never lost his sense of humor. A hard working man very dedicated to family, an epitome of God's love. Pete means "rock," and he was the solid foundation for our family. He is predeceased by his loving wife Ruth Rawlings, survived by two daughters, Carol Rytina and Deborah Rawlings, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, a son-in-law, and a special friend Marlene Tarbert. Everyone who knew him loved him and was amazed by him. He will be missed by all.
Published in The Avenue News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.