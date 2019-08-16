|
Pete passed away on August 14, 2019, at the age of 92. He was a kind, gentle man who never lost his sense of humor. A hard working man very dedicated to family, an epitome of God's love. Pete means "rock," and he was the solid foundation for our family. He is predeceased by his loving wife Ruth Rawlings, survived by two daughters, Carol Rytina and Deborah Rawlings, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, a son-in-law, and a special friend Marlene Tarbert. Everyone who knew him loved him and was amazed by him. He will be missed by all.
Published in The Avenue News on Aug. 22, 2019