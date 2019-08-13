|
On August 10, 2019, Walter E. Johnson Jr., beloved husband of 64 years to Dorothy Johnson (nee York); devoted father of Laura Johnson and her husband Eric, and Edward Johnson Sr. and his wife Tammie; loving brother of Anna, and the late Emma, Wilma, Helen, Gladys, and Mary Lou; cherished grandfather of Meghan and EJ, Erica, Michael, and James; dear great-grandfather of Ryleigh, Rosalie, and Jet.
A visitation was held at the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A. Private cremation followed. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gilchrist Hospice or .
Published in The Avenue News on Aug. 15, 2019