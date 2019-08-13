Home

Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
On August 10, 2019, Walter E. Johnson Jr., beloved husband of 64 years to Dorothy Johnson (nee York); devoted father of Laura Johnson and her husband Eric, and Edward Johnson Sr. and his wife Tammie; loving brother of Anna, and the late Emma, Wilma, Helen, Gladys, and Mary Lou; cherished grandfather of Meghan and EJ, Erica, Michael, and James; dear great-grandfather of Ryleigh, Rosalie, and Jet.

A visitation was held at the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A. Private cremation followed. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gilchrist Hospice or .
Published in The Avenue News on Aug. 15, 2019
