Rose, Walter
On November 22, 2019 Walter Earl Rose, beloved husband of Tracy Rose (nee: Swieczkowski). Devoted father of Michele Gallihugh and her husband Bobby and Lauren Rose. Dear stepfather of Nikki Harris and her husband Billy and Melvin Harman Jr. and his wife Toshia. Dear brother of John Rose and his wife Kim and special brother to David Wakefield. Loving grandfather to Bobby, Chase, Cole, Brianna, Christopher, Kyndal and Eric. Dear uncle to several nieces and nephews. Cremation Private. A celebration of Walter's life will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12-4 pm at Middle River Volunteer Fire Department 2000 Leland Ave. Baltimore (21220). Arrangements made by Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home.
Published in The Avenue News on Dec. 12, 2019