On October 9th, 2019 Wanda Frances Holter; Dear mother of Vanessa Howell and William Holter III; Cherished grandmother of Lindsey Holter, Julien Holter, Samantha Howell and Daniel Howell; Devoted great grandmother of Selah Hare.
A visitation was held at the Bruzdzinski Funeral Home on Sunday, October 13th from 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 pm. Funeral services were held on Monday October 14th in Middle River Baptist Church. Interment was held in Flemington, West Virginia.
Published in The Avenue News on Oct. 17, 2019