Central Baptist Church
404 N Marlyn Ave
Essex, MD 21221
Wilbert Kemple "Will" Shoemaker Jr.


1942 - 2019
Wilbert Kemple "Will" Shoemaker Jr. Obituary
On November 25, 2019, devoted husband of 57 years to Marie Shoemaker, loving father of Tina Worsham (predeceased), Wilbert Shoemaker III, and Sharon Piper. Grandfather of Adam, Kerry, Jennifer, Charles, Michael, Zachary, and Olivia. Great Grandfather to Aiden, Isaac, Wayne, Scott, and Allen. Survived by siblings Marge, Mary, Mike, and Gary. Predeceased by brothers William, David, and Robert. A memorial service was held on November 30, 2019 at Central Baptist Church in Essex.
Published in The Avenue News on Jan. 2, 2020
