Wilhelmina Agnes "Billie" (Walton) DeRuggiero
1929 - 2020
May 24, 1929 - May 31, 2020

Wilhelmina (Billie) DeRuggiero passed peacefully at her home. Beloved mother of Anthony T. (Vicki), Nanci Main (Jay), Michael W. (Kathy), Arlene Kosta, Linda Rock (Choley). Loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Antony and great-granddaughter Iris.

She grew up in Essex and lived on Oberle Avenue all her life. She took pride in working at Bethlehem Steel for 49 years, retiring to babysit her grandchildren and working in her yard. Her greatest joy in life was cooking for her family for holidays and pool parties. She absolutely loved celebrating milestones where she was always the 'Life of the Party'.

Published in The Avenue News on Jun. 4, 2020.
