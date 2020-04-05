|
Contractor, Developer and Community Leader, A. C. Warnack, born in the small town of Varnell, Ga. Dec. 6, 1928, received his godly wings on March 23, 2020, when he passed peacefully at home in Ran- cho Mirage at 91 years old.
A. C. is predeceased by his mother when he was only 7 years old, and later by his father, 5 sisters, 2 brothers, and his only granddaughter, Elisabeth, at the age of 25, who was his little bundle of joy.
He traveled to Dela-o, Calif. by freight train by himself at 12, finished school, enlisted in the NAVY in pre-flight service, and then was fortunate enough to create a loving family. He is survived by children of a previous marriage to Betty Grogan (Warnack). Son Robert of Lancaster, Calif, daughter Susan Prestera (with Dan) of Ariz, daughter Lu Ann Gilliland (with Charles) of Palm Desert, Calif, and grandchildren, Charles (with Ericka) of N.Y., Benjamin (with Amber and his 2 great grandchildren, Landon and Dovie) of Ariz, and Christopher (with his 2 great grandchildren, Richard and Winston) of Ariz. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families, both in Ga and Calif, who remained very close. One of his great joys was watching his 4 great grandchildren grow, and hope to keep the Warnack family legacy alive.
A. C. is also survived by his loving wife, Shaughne, who shared the last 33 plus years as his soulmate, con- fidant, devoted partner, and best friend, who will continue his quest.
In his early years, A. C. worked as an electrician, piloted his employer to job sites, formed a General Contracting Co. in 1959, Santa Fe Engineers based in Lancaster, Calif with his late partner K. R. McDonald. SFE was one of the top 5 contractors for Army Corps of Engineers. Together, they developed a multitude of almost 500 military defense projects, hospitals, barracks and post offices located in states across the country.
Close to home, SFE can take credit for construction of an electrical plant at Pyramid Lake and the runways and the firstsile test stands at Edwards AFB. Also, to A. C.'s credit are the Space Shuttle pads at Vandenberg AFB, rehab of the Tripler Med Center and Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, rehab of Norad facility in Colo, the submarine facilities in Bremerton, Wash, and the concrete igloos to store Agent Orange chemicals on Johnston Island, just to name a few.
Additionally, SFE completed many projects around the world in Guam, Ponape and Palau in Micronesia, Philippines, South Korea and Japan, to name a few.
A. C. had numerous partners, and founded, owned and operated a multitude of companies and developments in the Antelope Valley such as: A. V. Country Club and surrounding homes, A.V. Aggregate, As-halt Construction Co., LTI Engineering, Dahl Finish Co., Irvine-Santa Fe, Lit-lerock Dam, and National Ready Mix Concrete Co. in Saugus, Calif. He was part owner of the Big Bear Air- port Terminal, helped build Goldmine Ski Resort in Big Bear and more. He was one of the first A. V. Fair Board members, and one of the original founders of local Antelope Valley Bank. After Santa Fe was sold, A. C. continued to be an avid developer and philanthropist and, with a partner, developed the Destination O-8 shopping center in Palmdale.
A.C. was a true self-made man. In business, his ethic of working hard and being aggressive was balanced by being fair and loyal. This enabled him to flourish and give back to both, local and national charities. He was a great supporter and will be remembered for his generosity to many people through the Warnack Foundation, which he and Shaughne created in 2007, he was able to help veterans, military members and their families, children's hospitals, USC medical research and City of Palmdale projects to include: SAVES, which feeds the homeless; the Palmdale Library, Gabriel's house, Joe Davies Air Park and the Boys & Girls Clubs. He also donated land for the Warnack Park. A.C. was also a member of, and involved in, the Masonic Lodge, Elks Lodge, Assis- tance League in Lancaster, and more.
A. C. was a most avid reader, had a strong penchant to learn, asked questions, exercised, played tennis, rode outdoor and indoor bicycles, and traveled the world, having visited at least 32 countries.
One of the most amazing qualities he had was genuine curiosity in others, and their families, and was recognized by many. He was told many times to write his story, so others could be recipient of his knowledge and fortitude, and we are considering doing so.
During the latter part of A. C.'s life on earth, he was surrounded by the love of his family, many dear friends, and we are forever grateful to all medical associates who became personal friends, he lives in all of our hearts forever.
Due to the Corona Virus concern and restrictions, a private internment will be held, and a proper service and Celebration of his Life for family and friends, will be held at a later date. If you are interested, please email: [email protected], and in lieu of flowers, donations to the City of Palmdale Community Foundation, City of Lancaster Grace Resources, or Armed Services YMCA in 29 Palms, Calif. would be well received.
God Bless you A. C. Warnack, for all the lives you touched, and may you rest in peace.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 5, 2020