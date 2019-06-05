Passed away on May 28, 2019 after a short illness at Antelope Valley Hospital.

Agnes was born in Alabang, Muntinlupa, Rizal Philippines on December 19, 1960. Her family emigrated to Honolulu, Hawaii when she was a young girl. Agnes attended Waipahu High School. She lived in Vallejo, Sylmar, Santa Clarita and Palmdale, California where she enjoyed her work as a CNA with her many friends at Antelope Valley Hospital.

Agnes loved to cook, garden and do crafts. She is happiest when surrounded by her family and friends, going to concerts, hiking, or traveling with her sisters.

She is survived by her sons Justin and Jeffrey, and their father, Jessie Soliven; and her significant other John Szymanoski and their dog Charlie. She is also survived by brothers and sisters Ted and Angie Tayag, Juanita Echavaria, Rosendo and Flocerfida Tayag, Ruby Dacoco, Ofelia and Remigio Pascual, June and Bill Davis, Aida and Mariano Camero, Aloha Tayag, Rick and Aye Tayag, Jun and Flocy Tayag, Benny and Gina Tayag, as well as her many nieces and nephews whom she shared many happy hours from when they were young to today. She is predeceased by her parents Marcial and Socorro Tayag, and brother Gus Tayag.

Wake and Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5 pm - 9 pm at Halley-Olsen-Murphy Funeral Home on 44831 North Cedar Ave., Lancaster, Calif. 93534. A Catholic mass will follow on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 am, Sacred Hearts Catholic Church on 565 W. Kettering St., Lancaster, Calif., 93534. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 5, 2019