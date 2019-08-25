|
|
March 14, 1941 - August 16, 2019. Mom, Sister, Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunt and dear friend to so many. We honor a life lived not only as an example of grace, dignity, character and love, but as one who influenced others to do the same. With great sadness we mourn her loss, yet with great joy we know she is with her Savior and Lord to whom we are deeply grateful.
Aida was born in New York City to Louis and Bedelia Del Valle Leon, and moved to Los Angeles with three brothers at the age of four, where she was later married and had four children. She moved to Lancaster in 1974 where she was a pioneer in business as the first female owner of a business in her field, opening Hanford Home Loans in 1978.
She was affiliated with and served as a director of the California Independent Mortgage Brokers Association California (CIMBA), the California Mortgage Association (CMA); Antelope Valley Board of Trade; the Palmdale Sheriff Boosters and is the Founder of the Edwards Air Force Base Civilian Military support group (CIV-MIL). Other affiliations include Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors, Lancaster, Palmdale and Quartz Hill Chambers of Commerce.
As a member of the Antelope Valley Board of Trade for 27 years, she served as president, director, and chairperson of numerous committees. She also founded and produced the Annual Business to Business EXPO which became one of the most successful business events in the state attracting more than 10,000 people annually.
In 1981 she served as vice president for the California Independent Mortgage Brokers Association and continued to serve as the first female director for many years.
Her proudest civic accomplishment was to be the founder and past president of the Edwards Air Force Base Civilian Military Support Group where she envisioned and established the Flags of Honor Memorial and parade grounds at the base. She also secured 7,000 pairs of shoes for children in Afghanistan, collected deployment bags for troops going to Iraq and Afghanistan, helped establish the "Higher Grounds Coffee Shop" for enlisted troops who no longer have a mess hall, and planned many fund raisers benefiting the families living on the base. She was the recipient of the Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Distinguished Civilian Humanitarian Award for the U.S. Air Force, an illustrious recognition of her devotion to the U.S. Air Force, and a recognition she cherished.
Her greatest joy was her family, and in 1978 she married her beloved Michael E. O'Connor, a Palmdale Real Estate Broker and Appraiser. Michael was the father of 8 children, and she was thrilled to have a large family. Aida was preceded in death by Michael, her mother, brother Bob Leon, and step-daughter Erin Gilham. Her legacy lives on through her Children: Yvette Emard and her husband Ron, Yvonne Blankenship and her husband Bruce, Rick Valencia and his wife Stacey, Robert Valencia and his wife Kim, Terry O'Connor and his wife Rhoann, Rod O'Connor, Kelly O'Connor and his wife Bonnie, Peggy Michelle O'Connor, Jack O'Connor and his wife Rose, Ross O'Connor and his wife Leisa, Russell O'Con- nor; and Grandchildren: Tyler Anderson, Jack O'Connor Jr. Tarah Hill, Brit Anderson, Honore' Levenson, Michelle Martin, Haleigh Wellrich, Andrew Valencia, Niles Bartram, , Brady Gilham, Carly Well- rich, Jordan O'Connor, Aubrey Valencia, Emily Valencia, Wesley O'Connor, Michael O'Connor, Kristin O'Connor, Lauren Johnson, Evan Valencia, and Ian Bartram, and Great-Grandchildren: Presley Anderson, Jack O'Connor III, Logan Hill, Connor Henry Martin, Austin O'Connor, Reagan Martin, Charlotte Johnson, Max Martin, Paige O'Connor, Logan Hill, Mackenzie Martin, Jason Hill, Wesley Johnson, Brothers: Michael de Leon and his wife Linda, Richard Christian, and many nieces and nephews.
A public Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 12, at 11 a.m. at Highlands Christian Fellowship in Palmdale, with a reception in the Highlands Courtyard immediately following the service. For those that would like to donate in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to CivMil at http://www.eafbcivmil.org/component/rsform/form/7-donation-to-eafb-civ-mil
To send a tribute or to see Service Details, please visit www.chapelofthevalleymortuary.com Aida will endure in all of our hearts forever.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 25, 2019