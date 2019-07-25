94 years, born August 5, 1924 in Edenton, North Carolina, to Joel Calvin Sr. and Leora Smith Williams, went to join her Lord

and Savior on 7/21/2019. Raised on a farm with her 12 siblings during the Great Depression Ailine grew up with strong moral values. She lived an honorable life believing in God, strong family ties, hard work, discretion, and honesty. She married the love of her life, Russell Dee Foutch, in June, 1945, moving to Tennessee with him. After moving to Nebraska and then Wyoming, they settled their family in Lancaster, CA in 1965, where she lived for 54 years.

Preceding her in death, husband of 55 years Russell Sr., son Russell Jr., parents Joel Calvin Sr. and Leora Smith Williams, six sisters: Distine, Lois, Beulah, Ruth, Ruby, Mary and brother Joel Calvin Jr.

Surviving are three daughters: Carolyn Albright-Cofer (Steve), Brenda Weller-Falitz and Yvonne Foutch. Five grandchildren: Curtis Albright (Jessica), Davy Weller (Liz), Dianna McGarvin, Brian McMahan, Jason Falitz (Amanda), Haleigh Foutch. Six great grandchildren: Jake and Jordan Albright, Kyle, Liam and Aidan Weller, Claire McGarvin. Two sisters: Helen, Hazel (Bill). Three brothers; James "Thomas", Melvin, Jack (Brenda). Ailine had a tremendous love for her family and friends. Her easygoing, friendly manner along with her engaging smile, always left a lasting impression with everyone she met. She enjoyed traveling, meeting new people and learning about other cultures. Her adventurous spirit took her to many destinations. Exquisitely elegant, she will be remembered for her contagious laughter, generosity and strong, lifelong belief in her Christian faith.

We were blessed to have had such a wise, giving, loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend. You will be truly missed and never forgotten.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday July 27, 2019 at Lancaster Baptist Church with Ken Jones officiating. A lunch reception will be held immediately after services at the church. Joshua Memorial Funeral home in Lancaster, CA is handling arrangements. Published in The Antelope Valley Press from July 25 to July 26, 2019