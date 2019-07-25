Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
(661) 942-8125
Resources
More Obituaries for Ailine Virginia FOUTCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ailine Virginia FOUTCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ailine Virginia FOUTCH Obituary
94 years, born August 5, 1924 in Edenton, North Carolina, to Joel Calvin Sr. and Leora Smith Williams, went to join her Lord
and Savior on 7/21/2019. Raised on a farm with her 12 siblings during the Great Depression Ailine grew up with strong moral values. She lived an honorable life believing in God, strong family ties, hard work, discretion, and honesty. She married the love of her life, Russell Dee Foutch, in June, 1945, moving to Tennessee with him. After moving to Nebraska and then Wyoming, they settled their family in Lancaster, CA in 1965, where she lived for 54 years.
Preceding her in death, husband of 55 years Russell Sr., son Russell Jr., parents Joel Calvin Sr. and Leora Smith Williams, six sisters: Distine, Lois, Beulah, Ruth, Ruby, Mary and brother Joel Calvin Jr.
Surviving are three daughters: Carolyn Albright-Cofer (Steve), Brenda Weller-Falitz and Yvonne Foutch. Five grandchildren: Curtis Albright (Jessica), Davy Weller (Liz), Dianna McGarvin, Brian McMahan, Jason Falitz (Amanda), Haleigh Foutch. Six great grandchildren: Jake and Jordan Albright, Kyle, Liam and Aidan Weller, Claire McGarvin. Two sisters: Helen, Hazel (Bill). Three brothers; James "Thomas", Melvin, Jack (Brenda). Ailine had a tremendous love for her family and friends. Her easygoing, friendly manner along with her engaging smile, always left a lasting impression with everyone she met. She enjoyed traveling, meeting new people and learning about other cultures. Her adventurous spirit took her to many destinations. Exquisitely elegant, she will be remembered for her contagious laughter, generosity and strong, lifelong belief in her Christian faith.
We were blessed to have had such a wise, giving, loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend. You will be truly missed and never forgotten.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday July 27, 2019 at Lancaster Baptist Church with Ken Jones officiating. A lunch reception will be held immediately after services at the church. Joshua Memorial Funeral home in Lancaster, CA is handling arrangements.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now