Carpenter's Mate Petty Officer Third Class, United States Navy. Born April 26, 1937 outside of Fort Peck Montana, passed peacefully at home on December 21, 2019. Albert served in the navy from 1957 to 1961, spending most of his time in the south Pacific and ending as an Atomic veteran in New Mexico.
A fifty plus year resident of Rosamond, Albert was a staple in the A.V.'s Ready Mix Industry and finished his career at Rottman Drilling. He is survived by his wife Mary Miller, three daughters, one son, one grandchild and two great grandchildren.
Services to be held at Halley Olsen Murphy Funerals & Cremations 44831 N. Cedar Ave. Lancaster, CA 93534 Jan. 9, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 6, 2020