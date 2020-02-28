|
|
Born October 14, 1919 in Vance, Texas. Passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was 100. He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Evelyn, daughters, Karen White, Vivian Mason and son-in-law Lindy Mason; grandchildren LeeAnn Fitzgerald, Chris Mason and Penney Mason Lewis and grandson-in-law, Aaron Lewis; great- grandchildren Allan and Aleeya Fitzgerald. He was a Veteran of World War II, Korean and Vietnam wars, serving 34 years in the U.S. Air Force. For more information please visit www.chapelofthevalleymortuary.com.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 28, 2020