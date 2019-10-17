|
Of Quartz Hill passed away on October 11, 2019. Al and his wife Mary met in Santa Monica, married and moved to the Antelope Valley where they resided for the next 65 years.
Al was born May 31, 1929 in Los Angeles, Calif., to Bernando and Remedios Escarcega. At the age of 3 his family moved to Mexico due to the Depression. At the age of 18 he returned to California, learned English and served in the Army during the Korean War. After his service he attended Aeronautical School. He was most proud of his work on the Space Program and B-2 during his career at Rockwell, Northrop and Boeing.
Al was a gifted gardener maintaining an immaculate yard with over 200 varieties of irises blooming every spring. As a member of the Iris Club he was able to share his knowledge and passion with others. He also had a love of woodworking and bowling.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, son-in-law Rick Mallyon and nephew Marco Escarcega. He is survived by his loving wife Mary of 65 years; son Arnold (Marta), daughters Delia, Anna Green (Tim), Julia Mallyon, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 7 brothers and 3 sisters.
A memorial mass in his honor will be held on October 19, at 12 p.m. at Father Serra Parish in Quartz Hill.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 17, 2019