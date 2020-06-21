Passed away June 2, 2020, born Sept. 10, 1926 Los Angeles, Calif.

Al was a local business owner in Lancaster for over 40 years, operating Rocket Liquor and Ben's Corner.

Al loved playing cards with his family and was an avid golfer. He was a long time member of Antelope Valley Country Club and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmdale.

Al is survived by his wife Irene and his 3 sons Robert, Richard and Raymond; 8 grand- children and 6 great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Willie D. Munoz in 2001.

A private ceremony will be held June 22, 2020.

