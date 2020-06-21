Alfonso J. "Al" MUNOZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfonso's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away June 2, 2020, born Sept. 10, 1926 Los Angeles, Calif.
Al was a local business owner in Lancaster for over 40 years, operating Rocket Liquor and Ben's Corner.
Al loved playing cards with his family and was an avid golfer. He was a long time member of Antelope Valley Country Club and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmdale.
Al is survived by his wife Irene and his 3 sons Robert, Richard and Raymond; 8 grand- children and 6 great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Willie D. Munoz in 2001.
A private ceremony will be held June 22, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved