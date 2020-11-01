Passed away on Saturday September 26, 2020 at the age of 62 in a tragic car accident that ended in the Holy Moses Wash in Kingman, Ariz., where he had recently resided.

He was born in Malden, MA on January 26, 1958 where he was raised along with his 4 younger siblings. He graduated in 1976 from Malden High School and was the captain of his swim team, setting multiple records. He attended the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1976 where he studied astronautical engineering. After 3.5 years he left to join the Air Force as an enlisted member and was stationed at Edwards AFB, CA (AFRPL) where he met his wife Shelley of 35 years and obtained a bachelor's degree of Science in Management. After serving another 4 years, he began working as a Contracting Officer as a civil servant. Working full-time, he went to school at night to obtain his MBA of Management from Golden Gate University. With this degree and many other accomplishments in the field, he retired after 30 years as the Chief of Contracting supporting the Air Force Research Laboratory ("Rocket Lab").

In his fulfilling 62 years he accomplished many great things. He pedaled his bicycle 3,333 mile from California to Massachusetts on two separate occasions (1988 and 1998). He had a passion for hiking, conquering Mt. Whitney and the Grand Canyon, and was an avid collector of coins, comic books, and baseball cards. He had a love for his Boston sports teams, especially the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.

Among Jake's accomplishments his greatest was raising his four children alongside Shelley. He was a loving and devoted family man, who put his three daughters through college, walked two of them down the aisle and gave their hands away in marriage. He instilled great values in all of his family and was an amazing Papa to his five grandchildren. He was a man of God who read the bible cover to cover on three separate occasions. He loved his country dearly and was fascinated with American History, as well as his family history and genealogy. He was so proud to carry on the family name, naming his only son Alfred Lucas Eaton Jacobson (the 5th).

His greatest qualities among many were his integrity, loyalty, and humility. He was eternally optimistic, very sentimental, a great storyteller and overall just a hilarious individual. He was a mentor to many and gave the best advice, making him the rock of his family.

Preceded in death by his father Alfred Eaton Jacobson and survived by his mother Noreen Jacobson and his four siblings Lisa, Sharon, James (wife Caroline, son Zachary), and Carl (girlfriend Anna Maria) Jacobson. He leaves behind Shelley Jacobson, his four children Amber (husband Tommy), Shannon (husband Joe), Jenna, and Alfred Lucas, and his five grandchildren Jeffrey, Cole, Peyton, Thomas, and Declan.

"Alfred touched the lives of so many and we were blessed by God for this man of such character.

Until we see you again in Heaven. We love you Dad."

