|
|
Alma was born September 6, 1920 to Andrew and Maude Smith in Carlisle, Arkansas. She passed away June 17, 2019. She married Charles Elmer, Sr., in 1937. Shortly thereafter, they moved to the San Diego area. She drove a city bus during World War II. She was a full-time mother and wife. They moved to Lancaster in 1955, then settled in Quartz Hill shortly after, where they raised their five children. After 46 years of marriage, Charles passed away in 1983. In 1992, after many years of loneliness, she married Dr. Craig Crockard. He passed away in 2001. Anyone that knew Alma, knew she was a huge Dodgers fan. She was a member of the Quartz Hill Woman's Club since 1973, serving in many different capacities. In 1978 and 1981 she received the Perfect Attendance Award from the District President. In 1981 she received the Junior Woman's Club Woman of Achievement Award. She was one of the first to donate to the Junior Woman's Club to start off their support of the Battered Women's Shelter. She served as Honorary Mayor of Quartz Hill from 1988 through 1990. She was also a member of the Lancaster Elk's Camper Club. She is preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, husbands Charles and Craig, granddaughter Debbie, grandsons Tim and Chuckie, stepdaughter Linda. Alma is survived by her children Charles Elmer Jr. and his wife Connie, Judi Eckis and her husband Frank, Pat Cason and her husband David, Connie Wall and her husband Mike, Marie Neis and her husband Lee, stepsons Jeff Crockard and his wife Chinda, James Uhl and his wife Melonie and Bruce Crockard, 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, many friends and two very special friends who helped her so much during her last years of life, Jenny and Joe Betancourt. There will be a Celebration of Life, September 7, 2019 at the Grace Chapel located at 44648 15th Street West, Lancaster, CA at 11 a.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 1, 2019