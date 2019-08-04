Home

Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
(661) 942-8125
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Joshua Memorial Park Mortuary
808 E. Lancaster Blvd.
Lancaster, CA
Alma Louise OPPERMAN


1928 - 2019
Alma Louise OPPERMAN Obituary
Born August 27, 1928 in Kentwood, Calif., passed away July 17, 2019 in Lancaster, Calif. Alma was the youngest of five children, born to parents, Fred and Margaret Farmer, who were pioneering residents of the Julian area.
After graduating from Julian High School in 1946, she went on to graduate as a registered nurse in 1949 from Mercy Hospital College of Nursing, San Diego. Alma and Jimmie H. Opperman were married in 1951, and had four children. During her 38-year career, she worked for eight Southern California hospitals.
In retirement, Alma volunteered throughout the Antelope Valley community, where she was recognized in 1993 as Llano's Citizen of the Year. She and her husband raised birds, participated in the Game Breeders Club, and enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with family.
Alma is survived by her brother, Justin; her 4 children, Byron (Charlene), Floyd (Melinda), Randy (Cris) and Margaret; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Preceding her in death is her husband of 48-years, Jimmie; granddaughter, Lindsey; and son-in-law, Ray.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Joshua Memorial Park Mortuary, 808 E. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster, with fellowship immediately following.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 4, 2019
